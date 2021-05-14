DEAPcoin (DEP) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 14th. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $36.80 million and $3.65 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00091901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00020142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $597.11 or 0.01175870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00069790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00114198 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00063100 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,194,448,534 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.