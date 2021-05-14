DecentBet Trading Down 43.1% Over Last 7 Days (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 43.1% lower against the US dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $527,396.48 and approximately $275.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

