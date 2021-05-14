Decentral Games (DG) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $75.57 million and approximately $782,973.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for $332.25 or 0.00660895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00094434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.84 or 0.00604378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.03 or 0.00242741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004738 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $587.31 or 0.01168252 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.33 or 0.01214029 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 227,449 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

