Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.55), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Decibel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,494. Decibel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $24.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DBTX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Decibel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.