DECOIN (DTEP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.69 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $9.69 million and approximately $142,890.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DECOIN Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,642,391 coins and its circulating supply is 54,726,214 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

