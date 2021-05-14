Deep Lake Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:DLCA) Shares Down 0.5%

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.71. 91,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 75,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,104,000.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

