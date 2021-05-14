Deeper Network Market Capitalization Hits $45.97 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a market cap of $45.97 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.97 or 0.00624259 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00081002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.82 or 0.00238243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004975 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $608.75 or 0.01210381 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00037589 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,331,081 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

