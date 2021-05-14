Deeper Network Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $47.26 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000394 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00097636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.76 or 0.00585580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.60 or 0.00244886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $600.09 or 0.01208540 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.10 or 0.01220642 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,331,081 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.