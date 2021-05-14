Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $415.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $400.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

Shares of DE stock opened at $378.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

