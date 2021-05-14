Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $13.50. 1,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52.

Get Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions stock. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.