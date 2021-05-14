DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Capitalization Tops $8.03 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002725 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and approximately $636,640.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00089513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.71 or 0.00616836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.94 or 0.00236737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004960 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $554.99 or 0.01123486 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.17 or 0.01198767 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,969,247 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

