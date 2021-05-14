DeFiner (FIN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $195,894.00

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a total market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $195,894.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00093308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.38 or 0.01183630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00067967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00115383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00063533 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner (FIN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,183,596 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

