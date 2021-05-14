DeFinition Hits Market Capitalization of $2.37 Million (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. DeFinition has a market cap of $2.37 million and $40.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFinition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFinition has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.97 or 0.00624259 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00081002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.82 or 0.00238243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004975 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $608.75 or 0.01210381 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00037589 BTC.

DeFinition Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi . The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

Buying and Selling DeFinition

