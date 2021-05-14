DeGate (DG) Market Cap Tops $31.45 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000838 BTC on major exchanges. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $31.45 million and $103,317.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00085084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.56 or 0.00622164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.52 or 0.00236410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.78 or 0.01134889 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $609.84 or 0.01206216 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,200,000 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

