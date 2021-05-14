DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 2,279 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 970.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 233.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average is $51.99.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

