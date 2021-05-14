DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $276,478,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,482,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,954,000 after buying an additional 517,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after buying an additional 29,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $51,455,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after buying an additional 1,120,958 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

NYSE ALSN opened at $45.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

