DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 105.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 509.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.