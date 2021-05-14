DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.01 Million Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 365.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $109.91.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,016 shares of company stock worth $10,492,025. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

