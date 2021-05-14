DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Avalara by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at $7,578,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at $936,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Avalara by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $593,063.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,439,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $1,696,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 621,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,392,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,519 shares of company stock valued at $18,314,666. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $121.02 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.53 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -189.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.35.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.31.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

