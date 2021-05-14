DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 520,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after buying an additional 305,692 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,302,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $937,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CC stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $35.53.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

