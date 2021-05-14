Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €155.25 ($182.65).

DHER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €106.70 ($125.53) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €121.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €116.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €80.74 ($94.99) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

