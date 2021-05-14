Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €155.25 ($182.65).

DHER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €106.70 ($125.53) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €121.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €116.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €80.74 ($94.99) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

