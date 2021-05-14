Delphy Hits Market Cap of $1.05 Million (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Delphy has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $39,303.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00093371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00020041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $607.13 or 0.01215912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00068598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00115627 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00063366 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

