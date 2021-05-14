Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,372,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,806,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.84% of Delta Air Lines worth $216,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average is $42.60.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

