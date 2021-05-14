Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.05

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.05 and traded as high as $33.26. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 17,864 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Delta Apparel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.01 million, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter worth $1,046,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Apparel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Apparel by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the period. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Apparel Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

