DeltaChain Hits One Day Volume of $1,704.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00113401 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003186 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $425.44 or 0.00863756 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002880 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.