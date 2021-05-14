Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s share price traded down 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.44 and last traded at $51.44. 1,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 813,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Denbury from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,824,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after purchasing an additional 814,618 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,467,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

