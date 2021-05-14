Dent Reaches Market Cap of $672.39 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Dent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dent has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $672.39 million and approximately $99.67 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00090580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00020170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $600.35 or 0.01185648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00068699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00113795 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00063203 BTC.

About Dent

DENT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,654,960,450 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

