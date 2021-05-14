Derek Jantz Sells 9,676 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) insider Derek Jantz sold 9,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $84,374.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,038,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,213,740.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Derek Jantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Derek Jantz sold 9,676 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $84,084.44.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Derek Jantz sold 9,665 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $105,541.80.

On Friday, February 19th, Derek Jantz sold 9,663 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $111,607.65.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.50. 814,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,912. The stock has a market cap of $542.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. Equities analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DTIL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

