Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $24.02 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,409 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 26,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 145,350 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,720,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $820,894,000 after purchasing an additional 102,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.10 and its 200 day moving average is $126.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

