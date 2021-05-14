Desjardins Weighs in on Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CTS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.75 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.69.

Shares of TSE:CTS opened at C$7.00 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$1.21 and a one year high of C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -170.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.76.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

