Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.36

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.36 and last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 94953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

