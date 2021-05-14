Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €152.42 ($179.31).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DB1. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of DB1 stock traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €138.05 ($162.41). 350,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €143.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €137.83. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.59. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12-month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

