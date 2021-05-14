Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $137.83

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €137.83 ($162.15) and traded as high as €138.85 ($163.35). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €137.70 ($162.00), with a volume of 480,772 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DB1. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €152.62 ($179.55).

The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion and a PE ratio of 24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €143.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €137.83.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

