Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Hits $0.0074 on Exchanges

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $396,075.92 and approximately $366.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000044 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.