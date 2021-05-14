Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group raised Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $20.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $1.3908 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. Deutsche Telekom’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.