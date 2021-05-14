Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €40.00 by Nord/LB

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DWNI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.08 ($57.74).

DWNI stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching €42.44 ($49.93). 846,817 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €43.02 and its 200 day moving average is €41.98. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

