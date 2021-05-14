DEX (DEX) Market Cap Hits $5.95 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. DEX has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $16.74 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEX has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00093526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00019964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $600.79 or 0.01209259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00068288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00115633 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00063718 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

