Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) PT Raised to C$8.50 at Scotiabank

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.79.

Shares of Dexterra Group stock remained flat at $C$6.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 65,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,338. The stock has a market cap of C$389.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of C$2.70 and a 1-year high of C$6.84.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$164.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dexterra Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$1,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at C$161,001.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

