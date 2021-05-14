DFI.Money (YFII) Price Tops $2,830.58 on Exchanges

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. In the last week, DFI.Money has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for approximately $2,830.58 or 0.05567046 BTC on exchanges. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $109.25 million and approximately $118.18 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00090163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00020373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.88 or 0.01101148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00071520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00114003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00063723 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

DFI.Money (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

