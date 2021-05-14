DFI.Money (YFII) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $95.50 Million

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for $2,897.29 or 0.05752306 BTC on popular exchanges. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $111.82 million and $95.50 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00093472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 56.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.48 or 0.01168372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00067757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00115519 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00063548 BTC.

About DFI.Money

YFII is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

