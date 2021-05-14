Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $189.16. 10,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,783. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.75 and its 200-day moving average is $162.89. Diageo has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $187.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $110.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Diageo by 15.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 539,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after buying an additional 71,433 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $3,119,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $1,881,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,792,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.