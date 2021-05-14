Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after acquiring an additional 258,833 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,231,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 108,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 181,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after acquiring an additional 56,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

NYSE DEO traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,783. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.89. The stock has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $187.04.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

