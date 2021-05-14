Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 114,386 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,386 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of L3Harris Technologies worth $248,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $214.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.75 and a 200 day moving average of $191.90. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $221.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.13.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

