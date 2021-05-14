Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 43,540 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,540 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Caterpillar worth $263,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 227,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $3,262,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.35.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $240.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $245.78. The company has a market cap of $131.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

