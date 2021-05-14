Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,505 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. NVR makes up approximately 2.2% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.11% of NVR worth $538,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in NVR by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,925.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,898.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,446.26. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,660.00 and a 52-week high of $5,308.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $44.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

