Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 771,351 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,526,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 771,351 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up 1.7% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $431,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $71.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

