Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,907,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,413,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of Zynga as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,586 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,233 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,890,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,041,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,441,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZNGA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -329.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 913,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,961,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,829.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 589,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,615,956 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

