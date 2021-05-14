Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,157,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 630,427 shares during the quarter. V.F. comprises 1.7% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of V.F. worth $412,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $84.03 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -646.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average of $82.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen increased their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

