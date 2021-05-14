Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69,735 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.95% of CubeSmart worth $147,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

NYSE:CUBE opened at $41.85 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.47%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,265. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.