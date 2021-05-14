Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 186,092 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,882,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,092 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.90% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $110,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 94,569 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 41,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $46.66. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of -0.23.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

